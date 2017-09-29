Cuphead: Simple and Regular Mode Differences

Cuphead has officially released and it’s looking to bring a whole lot of pain to Xbox One and PC players. This side-scrolling shooter is an unforgiving homage to the classic arcade genre and is full of terrifying boss aiming to take you down. This can make the game rather imposing, however, developer Studio MDHR has included both a Regular and Simple difficulty. These two modes will have radically different effects on how much of the bosses and game itself unfolds before you.

For those looking to have a more casual time, Simple mode removes a lot of attacks from bosses and sometimes even omits entire stages of a fight. This means users will have less to contend with and will be able to pour on more damage to their opponent with little trouble. One notable example of the differences between simple and regular difficulty is with the Baroness Von Bon Bon boss in World 2. When on Simple many of her attacks will be incredibly basic and there is an entire ending fight scene that is completely removed from the fight.

The other big change is you are not playing on Regular difficulty then you cannot collect the souls from the bosses you’ve defeated. You will not be able to play or progress to the final part of the game if you do not collect the souls from every single boss you encounter. In our experience, we recommend just playing Cuphead on Regular difficulty so you don’t need to replay fights. While you may get frustrated at times due to how unforgiving some of the fights can be, it’s far more rewarding to finish them and never look back. Keep in mind your health, potions, and powers will all remain the same regardless of what difficulty you decide to play the game on.

