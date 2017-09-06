Dead by Daylight: List of Bannable Offenses

Dead by Daylight has updated their in-game report system with the intention of weeding out those pesky players who seek to ruin the experience of others. The development team encourages others to report these offenders when they see rule break happening. The team laid out the steps need to report a player.

A link to offender’s Steam profile.

If the player has a custom URL, please use https://steamid.io/ to extract his steamID64.

It will protect your report when hacker will decide to change his custom URL.

With two exceptions – achievement hacks – in that case a link to a public Steam profile is enough; and harassment cases – you can attach screenshots.

Please note, that screenshots are not considered valid proof

(exception – harassment cases)

At this point, it’s probably important to know what will and won’t result in a ban. Dead by Daylight separates their offenses between permanent and temporary bans. The permanent bans will never allow you to come back while temporary bans allow you play again after 24 hours for your first offense. A fourth temporary ban results in a permanent ban. Here’s what it takes to receive a permanent ban and temporary ban.

Permanent Ban

Achievement hacks

Using 3rd party software to tamper with Dead by Daylight achievements in any way. Unlocking, locking, clearing them off – all of this is prohibited. Hacking in-game exclusives/Legacy skins

Acquiring any kind of in-game skin a player isn’t supposed to have.

Legacy cutoff happened on November 24th, 2016. If player has received Legacy skins anytime after that, it is considered hacking (3rd party software/expanding Legacy cutoff time/loading up a savefile, etc.)

Video of this person in a hacked skin (and you opening the profile to ensure it’s theirs) is mandatory. Botting

Killer spawns and stays at one place, hitting air the whole time. He doesn’t move or change the hit pattern even if gates are opened and some of the Survivors are already gone. Video of the match (showing the tally screen is crucial) is mandatory. Hacked progress

Using 3rd party software or any other way to hack amount of BP in the game. Or loading up any savefile except from your own backup (any savefile – from previously banned account, from a friend, your savefile from BETA, etc.) Other hacks

Using 3rd party software or other tools to gain any kind of unfair advantage wasn’t intended by the game, except if they have been whitelisted by us. Heavy proof and a video recording is mandatory.

Please note, that after 3 permanent bans you will be Hardware Banned.

If you wish to appeal your permanent ban, please contact support team at deadbydaylight@bhvr.com

Temporary Ban