Destiny 2: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Developer Bungie’s newest FPS/MMO hybrid is almost here and it’s looking to be one of the most hyped titles of the year. Set after the events of the original Destiny, this sequel aims to not only bring the same great gunplay, but build upon the existing foundation in every way. This also marks the first time that Destiny will be playable on the PC, which opens up this science fiction world to an entirely new player base.

If you are looking to pick Destiny 2 up here’s what you need to know:

1. The Story Focuses Around the Guardians Losing Their Home

Unlike the first Destiny which had a very grand sweeping story that focused around multiple different armies, Destiny 2 aims to tell something more personal. The plot begins with a powerful Cabal division known as The Red Legion launching an attack on the Guardian’s Tower. After a brief battle, this army not only destroys the player’s home, but claims The Traveler for themselves. Players are then cast out into the wild and are forced to survive so they can eventually retake their city.

While there have been a lot of antagonists in the Destiny series, the newcomer Ghaul is by far one of the most imposing. He is the first to achieve a real victory against the Guardians and appears to be a more ruthless villain than previous characters like Oryx, Skolas, or Crota. Bungie has clearly been listening to player feedback and is aiming to infuse story or lore elements into virtually everything users will come across. In an interview with IGN, cinematic lead Matthew Ward stated: “I hope people complain about how much story we have. That would be the Reddit thread I’d like to read.”

2. Gameplay Has Been Refined and Tweaked

If the original Destiny was known for anything it was the fantastic and solid gunplay it offered players. Bungie has decided to alter a few aspects of their mechanics in order to add more balance and nuance. The biggest change came to the weapons system which received a complete rehaul from the first title.

Instead of having Primary, Secondary, and Heavy weapon slots, users now have a Kinetic, Energy, and Power weapons. Kinetic weapons act as your standard primary weapons, while Energy are guns infused with elemental damaging properties. Power weapons are classified as any rocket launchers, grenade launchers, shotguns, sniper rifles, or fusion rifles. These have a more limited supply of ammo, but pack way more punch. All of this is designed to add more customization to you Guardians as you’re no longer bound to having just one primary weapon type.

Sub-classes also got a remodel with the three biggest alterations coming in the form of the Titan’s Sentinel, Hunter’s Arcstrider, and Warlock’s Dawnblade. Each offer players a new weapon focused Super that can absolutely devastate enemies in both PvE (Player vs Environment) and PvP ( Player vs Player). Other sub-classes like Voidwalker have been slightly changed as well and Bungie has clearly aimed to streamline their functionality within the game.

3. Destiny 2 is Coming to the PC

Perhaps one of the biggest announcements made about Destiny 2 is that it will be coming to the PC. This marks the first time that the Destiny series is available to play on computers, however, there is a minor catch. While the game is slated for a September 6 release, the PC version of Destiny 2 will not arrive until October 24. However, there recently was a beta for the PC crowd, which received a lot of praise from critics and fans alike.

Much of this can be attributed to the robust customization options available to players, along with multiple graphics settings. Players will also have an uncapped frame rate if you want to push this game to its limits. There’s little doubt that Destiny 2 on PC will be the best way to experience this title since both the Xbox One and PS4 versions are locked at 30 FPS.

4. Clans Will Be a Very Big Part of Destiny 2

Following in the footsteps of the original Destiny, this sequel will be a largely multiplayer focused title. While players can tackle story and side missions alone, it’s clear Bungie is pushing for more inclusivity among PvE and PvP users. Enter Guided Games, a new system that allows players to search for groups and clans to complete activities with. Acting as a pseudo-LFG (Looking For Game) system, players are able to form, join, or play alongside the various clans that will be set up throughout the Destiny 2 community.

Previously these clans held no real meaning in Destiny, but this revamped system aims to give them more of a purpose. Given many activities like the Raid, Nightfall, and Trials of Osiris require teamwork, being able to look for help via Guided Games is a fantastic addition. Additionally, members of clans will receive loot and rewards for growing and completing activities together. This is meant to incentivize people to play more with others and work towards a larger goal.

5. There Will Be More Post Game Content

Ultimately, Destiny 2 will live or die based on the quality and quantity of its post-game content. This was one of the first game’s major flaws and it appears that Bungie hasn’t only recognized this, but fixed the issue. For those looking for things to do after the credits roll, players can take part in a variety of PvP and PvE related activities, with the former offering everything from chaotic 4v4 game modes to the famed Trials of Osiris. PvE players will be able to explore the four different planets offered and discover special zones called “Lost Sectors” which will act as mini, loot filled dungeons.

Of course, there will be the new raid which launches the following week after the game’s release and players can always take part in Strikes or Nightfalls. Public Events have also been altered to now include Heroic modifiers for those looking for more difficult encounters. There will also be various side missions that you can obtain from NPCs scattered across the universe. All of this is designed to help extend the life of this game before the first expansion arrives.