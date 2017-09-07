Destiny 2: How to Get the Await The World-Eater Quest (Raid Exotic)

Bungie

Destiny 2 is a game full of secrets both large and small, but one that we are most excited to see focuses around the new raid exotic. While the weapon itself is unknown, you can actually acquire the quest for this gun before the raid actually goes on September 13. This is a fairly simple quest to get, as you will need to finish the On The Comms questline. However, triggering this mission appears to be random and will activate for your entire fireteam.

My squad got this quest when we finished a Heroic Public Event in the EDZ, so try farming those if you aren’t unlocking it. Once you actually have it, go to your character menu and hover over the Power Weapons section. You should note a curious object there that cannot be equipped and has a 0/5 marked on it. In order to obtain the Await The World-Eater, you will need to obtain five communication relay from dead Cabal.

However, they cannot just be any dead Cabal, as the mission will only count them if you are on Nessus. Head to the planet and begin to explore The Tange and Cistern regions, however, you can always just run The Inverted Spire strike given it’s Cabal focused. After you obtain all five, the raid exotic quest will trigger and explain that you will need to await the arrival of the “World-Eater.”

So far this is all we know about this quest, but it clearly has something to do with the new raid titled “Leviathan.” There has been a lot of speculation as to what this raid could exactly be, but our money is on the Vex or Hive this time around. If you managed to pick up the snazzy Collector’s Edition of Destiny 2 then you can see a teaser image for the raid via one of the art prints. Make sure to check back with us once the raid goes live so you know how to get this unknown exotic.