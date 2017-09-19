Destiny 2: Cayde-6 Treasure Map Locations Week of Sept 19

The weekly reset hit Destiny 2 yesterday which means it’s time for another set of Treasure Maps from Cayde. These maps will take you to a specific planet and force you to decipher some pretty obscure clues before you actually find the loot.

This week’s challenge will take us to Titan and ask us to track down five different treasure chests. Here are the locations of those chests. Don’t forget to pick these maps up from Cayde-6 in the Tower first before you head down to Titan.

The Rig

“Reef Awoken are weird like that. She assured me it was a gold mine, so I went exploring. Check near some kind of generator machine thing, there should be one I haven’t hit in years.”

This is probably the easiest of this week’s chests. Fast travel to The Rig and head straight for the chest marker closest to you that isn’t the one on the walkway toward Siren’s Watch. You’ll find the chest under a catwalk type structure that might require some maneuvering to get to. The enemies might not like you heading here, though.

Solarium

“You know what I used to love about my rest stops on Titan? Walking into the Arcology and thinking about it in its heyday. But then you get to thinking of how much we actually lost, and now the Hive just spawning everywhere… and the will to fight boils right back up.”

Fast travel to The Rig to start this journey. Head on over to the Solarium from there and we’re targeting the chest marker near the south of the area. You’re going to end up going through the area you had to punch through in the campaign.

Now you’ll find yourself in the open city plaza area where you’ll just head right. The chest is hidden in some bushes.

Solarium

“This one is in some kind of wall. What was it with the Golden Age that they built walls around everything?”

Two in a row that actually take us out of The Rig. You will have to still fast travel to The Rig but this time you head to the Solarium. This one is the marker to the north once you cross the bridge. It doesn’t take much effort to find this so just follow the marker and you’ll find it.

The Rig

“I take it you like to jump, right? I see the way you jump all around the Tower. Guardians these days – no respect for gravity.”

Another easy one. That seems to be a theme this week. Just head to The Rig and head south into the connecting area. Keep going straight for the market and you’ll see the chest. You have to jump across to get it so you have some illusion of challenge.

The Rig/Siren’s Watch

“Getting pings on another one somewhere high up in one of those towers. From what I hear, the Fallen are using those towers are some kind of junkyard. Could be like a needle in a haystack. Good luck.”

All you have to do for this one is either Fast Travel to The Rig or Siren’s Watch and go on the walkway connecting the two areas. The chest will be in the tower with “01” on it. Just head on in and wait until you see the big glowing chest.