Destiny 2: Cayde-6 Treasure Maps Locations Week of Sept 12

The weekly reset hit Destiny 2 yesterday which means it’s time for another set of Treasure Maps from Cayde. These maps will take you to a specific planet and force you to decipher some pretty obscure clues before you actually find the loot.

This week’s challenge will take us to Nessus and ask us to track down five different treasure chests. Here are the locations of those chests.

The Tangle

“I was just doing what Failsafe said. I mean, she seems reliable, half the time. So I entered this cave and set my little fallback point, took a few steps in and BAM, the battle began.”

This one is a little tricky. The most efficient way to get there is to travel to the Watcher’s Grave and hop on your Sparrow toward The Tangle. Almost as soon as you enter The Tangle, the path will split into two roads with one of the roads leading you down – you want to take this one.

Once you get down there, hug the right wall until you come across a glowing orange tunnel. Enter that tunnel and continue hugging the right side and you’ll come across another tunnel where you’ll find the chest.

The Cistern

“Of course, I didn’t go charging into Nessus without a Plan. I made sure I had cache’s everywhere. Started with the first Dead Vex Construct I found.”

This treasure map is actually quite easy to find. All you have to do is head to The Cistern Landing Zone waypoint and turn right toward the chest market. Once you get through the narrow passage you’ll see a dead sphere looking thing and the chest is right inside.

Hallow

This one is extremely easy. Head straight toward the chest marker on your map and you’ll quickly see the “eyeball” and the chest is in a pit in front of it.

Exodus Black

“Thought I’d escaped, but you know how the Vex are. I got as far as this energy shield. Thinking it was a way out. Dead end. So I dropped what I had there and tried to shoot through. BAM! Right back into the loop.”

This one is another one that isn’t too difficult. Fast travel to the Exodus Black waypoint and turn right toward the chest marker. Stay on the path until you come across a big box.

Jump on the box and follow the path until you hit the forcefield. Near the forcefield is another Cayde treasure chest.

Exodus Black

“I should have realised something was up when the Vex were letting me move through postals so freely. And I usually have a nose for traps. Maybe you’ll have better luck.”

Yep, there are two chests in Exodus Black. Fast travel to the Exodus Black waypoint and again head right. Keep going until you find a cave entrance on the right.

Enter the cave and keep going until you reach the first room with the teleporter on the ledge. Kill the enemies if you don’t want any distractions and then take the path on the right almost directly after you enter the room. The final chest is up there.