Destiny 2: How Long Does Matchmaking Take?

Screenshot by Jack Fennimore

Destiny 2 features some fun multiplayer modes for people who want to battle for the fate of the galaxy with friends, either cooperatively or competitively. But how long does it take before you actually get to decide the fate of the galaxy?

You see, in order to make sure that modes are balanced, each Guardian has to be matched together appropriately in a matchmaking process. This process can be quite lengthy. How lengthy? Read on to find out.

I recorded the matchmaking time from ten matches of each game mode to get my average time. I received these times while playing game modes during the evening hours (7 p.m. to 10 p.m.). I started the timer right at the appearance of the circle indicating how many players have been found, and ended the timer right when it disappeared. I didn’t count the loading times in between matchmaking (though those seemed to add another 10 to 30 seconds to overall wait time). I rounded each time to the nearest second.

Crucible – Competitive

The Crucible’s competitive mode took an average of one minute and 25 seconds for matchmaking. The shortest matchmaking time was 32 seconds and the longest was two minutes and 36 seconds.

Times:

0:32

0:44

1:25

2:36

1:17

1:42

1:54

1:55

0:43

1:18

Average: 1:25

Shortest: 0:32

Longest: 2:36

Coming soon: Times for Strikes and Crucible Quickplay.