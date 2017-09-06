Destiny 2: How to Get Bright Engrams

Bungie

There is a lot of different types of loot in Destiny 2, but one of the most common are engrams. These hexagon shaped items are typically scattered all throughout the world of Destiny 2 and can be used to obtain loot of different rarities. While the main engrams consist of Common (White) Uncommon (green), Rare (blue), Legendary (purple), and exotic (yellow) there is a fifth type in this title. Called “Bright Engrams” these are obtained through two different ways and can be used to unlock various cosmetic items like Exotic Ornaments or Sparrows.

The first way, and debatably the easiest, is simply by paying real world cash at the Eververse stand in The Farm social hub. Silver still works in the same way it did in the first Destiny, so if you want some you’ll need to shell out money. You can purchase either one, three, or five Bright Engram bundles at any time from the Eververse shop. In order to even gain the ability to purchase Silver, you’ll need to first hit level 20.

However, the other method will take a bit of time but is doable for those looking to play beyond the campaign. After you reach level 20, you will continue to gain experience and max out the bar at the bottom of your screen. Once it fills up you’ll be awarded a Bright Engram to decrypt and the meter will reset.

Currently, this is the only way to earn Bright Engrams in-game so you’ll want to level up quickly. Bright Engrams have replaced Motes of Light as the post-level up reward. If you are looking to obtain them then you will want to make sure to play more difficult activities like Nightfalls, Strikes, and Public Events with Heroic modifiers. This will ensure that you gain more experience and obtain more Bright Engrams to use. Remember, this is currently the only way known to earn a Sparrow in-game, so don’t shrug these items off unless you want to be walking in Destiny 2.