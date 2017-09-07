Destiny 2: How to Get the Sturm Exotic Weapon Quest

Bungie

There are a lot of weapons in Destiny 2, most of which can only be earned by random drops given to the player during or after they finish an activity. There are some items that can only be earned by completing quests and the Sturm hand cannon is one of them. Available after you complete the main story, this exotic quest is made up of five individual missions. While they aren’t terribly difficult, you will be reliant on RNG (Random Number Generator) to progress past one section.

Here’s how to get the Sturm exotic hand cannon in Destiny 2:

1. Complete the Exodus Questline

This section is made up of two separate missions one called “O Captain” and the other titled “My Captain.” These will revolve around on you trying to discover the fate of Failsafe’s crew and captain. It’s easy enough and can easily be accomplished without a fireteam. Just make sure to bring an energy weapon with Void, as the minotaurs you encounter will all have this type of elemental shield. After you discover the fate of the captain, you will be rewarded with an odd note and the Drang sidearm.

Do not delete the sidearm.

Take the note to the Cryptarch Rahool and you will receive a new quest that focuses on meeting specific requirements shown on the note.

2. Relics of the Golden Age Part 1

Okay, so this is going to be the longest part of the questline and it’s pretty much dependant on the game giving you engrams. In order to complete this step, users must collect (and decrypt) 5 Legendary Engrams, 1 Exotic Engram, and then must defeat 10 Fallen on Nessus with the Drang. If your luck is anything like mine this step will take a fair amount of time.

Our recommendation is to grind out Heroic Public Strikes, as these can drop Legendary and Exotic engrams from the reward chest. This is the fastest and debatably most consistent way of obtaining these items. To increase your chances consider grabbing a Fireteam Medallion at Eververse which boosts your XP and loot for four hours. Additionally, any Legendary engram you decode from a person like Sloane or the Gunsmith will count towards the required 5 needed.

3. Relics of the Golden Age Part 2

After you meet all the requirements go talk to Rahool and he will send you to The Farm. Speak with the cryptarch there to obtain the next step of your quest, which focuses around killing the Fallen. Players are tasked with killing 10 Fallen without reloading and also killing 10 powerful Fallen enemies. Both of these must be completed with the Drang sidearm, which actually packs quite a punch.

The easiest place to kill 10 Fallen without reloading is the Trostland on Earth since they are exceptionally weak. As for defeating powerful Fallen, we just roamed the countryside searching for any Fallen with a yellow or orange health bar. Once both tasks are completed, head back to The Farm and speak with the cryptarch once more.

4. Relics of the Golden Age Part 3



The final step of the quest will have you completing a modified version of the Exodus Crash Strike. However, you are not required to finish it, as your target is a Servitor named Kendricks-7 that’s hanging around the almost pitch black room. It should be above you on one of the platforms, so quickly dispatch this machine to complete your mission. You are not required to finish the Strike, just focus on killing Kendricks-7 when you begin.

After this is complete, go back to The Farm’s cryptarch who is waiting to give you an Exotic engram, This will decrypt into the Sturm hand cannon and finish off the Relics of the Golden Age questline. The Sturm is exceptionally powerful if you are a good shot, as the ability to reload rounds after each kill highly encourages precision damage. Out of the exotic quests discovered this is by far the easiest, as long as Destiny 2’s RNGesus is on your side.