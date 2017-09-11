Destiny 2: How to Play “The Floor is Lava”

Bungie

Destiny 2 is a game about vanquishing hordes of angry aliens, embarking on dangerous quests, and collecting tons of loot. However, some times you just want to kick back and relax while you wait for your next activity.

(Warning: Story Spoilers Below!)

One way to do this is by playing the “Floor is Lava” mini-game that is available at The Tower after you finish the main campaign. While you aren’t awarded anything of real value, it’s a fun thing to do if you’re waiting on a fireteam to assemble.

When you load up The Tower, head to the left and jump up onto the roof of the Postmaster/Eververse stands. Take a left and run up the white and orange ramp until you reach the catwalk. From here, take a right approach the boxes full of batteries and spare parts until you are prompted to hold down a button marked “Don’t Pick Me Up.”

Hold down Square (PS4) / X (Xbox One) to activate the game and turn yourself red. This will indicate that the Floor is Lava game has begun. Now turn around and look for one of three giant pillars of blue light. This will be your goal so you will need to reach this location without dying via touching the floor for more than three seconds.

Just take your time and slowly line up your jumps so you don’t fall off and die. Remember, boxes, scaffolding, railings, and other objects will not count as the floor. If you do end up dying, just run back up to the top and reset the game. If you actually make it to the end then you’ll be rewarded with a buff called “Quickness.” This will let you run faster, jump higher, and glow blue while you are exploring the Tower. However, this buff will only last for a small amount of time so enjoy the super powers while you have them!