Destiny 2: How to Raise Your Light Level to 305 (Max)

Bungie

Destiny 2 has been out nearly a month and already players are sprinting towards hitting the game’s max Light level of 305. However, this can be a rather daunting challenge for those who are unfamiliar with how Destiny 2’s Light and loot system actually works. Sadly, not every piece of gear you receive will just get you to 300, as this will take time and a bit of luck to achieve.

The first thing you will want to do is get to at least Light 280 and finish the Leviathan raid, as that activity has the highest chance of dropping max level loot. Remember, only the loot dropped in the actual raid will be higher than your current Light level. You’ll also want to make sure you complete every Milestone each week, as they will always offer Powerful level Engrams that are almost always higher than your current Light level. These are fairly easy to obtain and should be your main priority every Tuesday when the activities reset.

Another fantastic way to raise your Light level to 300 is by grinding out Exotic weapons and armor to infuse into your gear. While you can earn these a multitude of ways, the best is by far doing Heroic Public Events with a Fireteam Medallion activated. This will increase your chances at getting an engram from the chest and serves as the best way to actually obtain these rare items. Don’t waste your resources on Strikes since these won’t offer much and will take more time to complete.

However, the only way to actually hit 305 is by having all of your gear equipped with Legendary Mods. Each one will add 5 Light to your item so if I have a base 300 level Gauntlet, a Legendary Mod will bring it up to 305. All of your equipment will need these, however, they are fairly easy to obtain from the Gunsmith, Banshee. The only mod that will give you trouble is the Kinetic Weapon Mod, which will take some additional steps to possibly obtain.

Here is a list of activities you should focus on to hit 300 Light level:

Nightfalls

Flashpoints

Call to Arms Milestone

Clan XP Milestone

Raid Loot

Exotic Engrams

With a bit of luck and some persistence, you should have no issue reaching Destiny 2’s max Light level. Just make sure to remember that infusing only takes into consideration your armor or weapons base Light level and not the level it shows with the 5 extra points from a Legendary Mod.