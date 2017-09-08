Destiny 2: How To Unlock Nightfall Strikes

Warning: Destiny 2 spoilers may follow.

Destiny 2 is out now and while many players are still grinding their way to max level, there’s a good amount of players who have reached the end game content and are looking for additional things to do. While the raid isn’t available quite yet, there are a host of other things you can be doing whether it’s blasting away other guardians in the Crucible or participating in strikes.

One thing you could do is try out the Nightfall Strikes. Nightfall Strikes are weekly strikes that feature specific modifiers to up the challenge for you but if you complete it you will come home with some nice rewards. Unlike the traditional strikes, Nightfalls don’t allow matchmaking so you will either have to form a 3-person Fireteam or attempt it solo. Once Guided Games is ready to go, you will have that as an option as well so pretty much anyone will be able to attempt them.

To unlock Nightfall Strikes, you first have to complete all of Destiny 2’s campaign. If you’re a diehard, this can be done in a day. Once you finish the main campaign you will have to start increasing your Power Level dramatically. Before you do that, you have to complete enough the two Strikes as part of Zavala’s milestone quest. After that, your next Milestone quest from him is unlocking the Nightfall Strikes.

The requirements don’t say anything about being level 20, but that’s probably a given since you’ll have to raise your Power Level pretty high. Your Power Level must reach 230 in order to unlock the Nightfall Strikes. Once you reach 230, head to the Courtyard and The Traveler and talk to Zavala to unlock the Nightfall Strikes.

Once unlocked, it will say you should have a Power Level of 240 to participate but you don’t have to worry about that. We finished the Strike with one of the Fireteam members being Power Level 230 so it definitely isn’t required or needed for everyone to be at the recommended level.

The Nightfall Strikes represent a nice change of pace from the rest of the game’s content. Since the Strikes rotate weekly and featuring a host of modifiers, they do a good job of keeping you on your toes. For example, the initial Arms Deal Nightfall features the Prism modifier, which rotates between Void, Arc, and Solar elemental burns. Each one lasts about a minute and all player weapon and abilities will have increased damage if they match the current element. Other modifiers can included time limits, Catapult, which increases your grenade recharge time, and many more. Destiny 2 likely introduces a couple new ones of its own.

Well, what are you waiting for? Build your Fireteam and get out there guardians!