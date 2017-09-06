Destiny 2: How to Unlock The Striker Subclass

If you want to bring down fists of justice upon your alien foes in Destiny 2, then you’ll want to make sure you get the Striker subclass. While it’s unlocked at the start of the game, you will actually lose it and not be able to get it back for a few hours. To obtain this subclass, the player will need to obtain an artifact via a random drop, charge it, and then finish a Striker focused quest. It’s easy enough, but you are reliant on actually obtaining the Titan Relic called the Battered Gauntlet.

To obtain this item you will need to simply complete Public Events or open chest scattered throughout the world. We are not 100% certain if it’s planet reliant, but we got our Titan Relic on Nessus after finishing a Public Event with the Heroic modifier. Once you actually have this item, it will require players to charge it by obtaining kills in either PvE (Player vs Environment) or PvP (Player vs Player). Just run a few Public Events or Adventures and you’ll have the quest in no time.

You will then be prompted to return to the EDZ and visit The Dark Forest once more. Select the quest and begin it to start a mission focused around regaining the Striker subclass. This is a fairly easy quest to finish, as there won’t be many difficult foes you encounter until the very end. After you actually interact with the Shard and obtain the Striker, players will need to wipe out hordes of foes. Remember to stand in the pools of Light to instantly recharge your Super. This allows you to easily cut down foes by constantly slamming into them with reckless abandon. After the boss finally falls, the quest will be completed and you’ll be gifted with the Destiny 2 Striker subclass.

Thankfully, it will come with all but two skill trees unlocked so it won’t take forever to actually have every ability. Now if you excuse us, we need to go shake the earth with our fists a few times.