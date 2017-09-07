Destiny 2: How To Visit The Farm After Finishing the Game

Destiny 2 spoilers may follow.

Destiny 2 introduced a new social hub area called The Farm in this installment. This area replaces the Tower from the first game because the Tower we remember is destroyed during the initial story mission. In a lot of ways, The Farm is better than the Tower.

The Farm will allow up to 26 players at once, up from 16 in the first game, which means you will see even more players running around and emoting at you. As you progress through the game, more and more characters will show up to The Farm making it feel like it is growing as you progress further in the game and do more good for the world. There’s even a soccer field you can play on complete with fireworks.

However, upon completion of the game you may notice that The Farm’s place on the map has been replaced with a new hub area for endgame players. Surely this doesn’t mean The Farm has been removed forever, right?

You’re in luck because The Farm you’ve come to know and love over your time with the storyline remains intact and full of life, just in a different area of the map. If you remember, The Farm was located on Earth so all you have to do is click on Earth and then you’ll see a spot that lets you go to The Farm. It’s a good thing too because The Farm is a lot more cheerful sounding than The Traveler – what remains of humanity lives in the Last City, beneath the Traveler. The Farm lets you mess around with friends while The Traveler makes it seem like you have a war to win or something. We just like to be distracted sometimes.

So don’t worry if you completed the game and have been worrying about leaving your friends behind because you thought you can’t visit The Farm anymore. We admit, we had our worries but we’re glad The Farm still appears in the game. That would have been quite a curious decision to make if it was removed completely.

Speaking of curious decisions, there’s one currently plaguing Destiny 2. A controversial change to make shaders a one-time use instead of being infinite has left players on the Destiny subreddit in a small panic. You can read more about that right here.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4. The PC version is arriving October 24 exclusively for Battle.net.