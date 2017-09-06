Destiny 2: What Is the Level and Power Cap?

Bungie

Destiny 2 releases today after much hype and anticipation leading up to the release. Whether you’re a returning Destiny 1 player or your brand new to the universe, there’s a lot to do in the world of Destiny 2.

One thing you’ll notice throughout your grind through the game is your Power Level. This represents the strength of your gear and obviously the higher the number is the better your gear is. Your Power Level is arguably more important that your actual level in this game. If you’re reading this, you may be wondering what the max is on both of those.

The max level in vanilla Destiny 2 is level 20, just like it was in Destiny 1. The max power level is 300 so you’ll have a lot more grinding to do once you hit the initial level cap in the game. For example, once I hit level 20 my Power Level was just 199 so I had a lot more work to do. It’s hard to say how quickly Bungie will be raising these caps so my best advice is to just sit tight for now if you’re pushing the cap.

These caps won’t remain at this number was long as Destiny 1 eventually raised the base level cap to 40 with expansions and the sort. This gave players a reason to return as they could once again raise their level and their Light Level.

The best way to raise your Power Level is to just keep killing things. The enemies in this game tend to drop gear that scales with your level as you progress so you should never feel like you are underleveled or underpowered in this game. Partaking in the Crucible and Strikes are also good ways to raise your Power Level since you get gear as rewards in those modes. Also, once you finish up the main story those will become your main source of content in the game before the raids and other endgame content releases. You can also opt for some public events since those can be quite a bit of fun if you get a decent sized group of people.

If you do find yourself hitting the max level quickly, you can always opt to choose another class. There are three to choose from and you can hit the level cap in a day if you’re really dedicated.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4. The PC version is arriving October 24 exclusively for Battle.net.