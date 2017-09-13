Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid: How to Beat the Garden (Dogs)

Bungie

Welcome to probably the most annoying part of the Destiny 2 Leviathan raid. In this section you will need to sneak around a set of War Beasts, gathering spores to increase your damage, and killing them before they finish an instant death spell.

To start, designate two people to hold the light prisms that will spawn once you wipe out all the enemies.The other four will need to jump down and pick up one of the four spore balls that are grouped below. What you have to do is have the Prism people lead the group of four below through the forest to purple, glowing flowers that will need to be shot with the Prism’s energy beam. You can only use this beam by standing in one of the glowing light columns that are dotted around the level.

The flowers will spawn in sets of two on both the right and left side of the room in the garden. From the spore spawn these will be the following locations on both sides of the room:

Two Close Wall

Two Middle Wall

Two Back Wall

Two Cave/Tree

Once both people have their Prisms and your team of four has their spores guide them through the level. You need to avoid the sight of the dogs at all times otherwise they will begin their howl and you’ll either need to run or retreat to the safe room where the spores spawn. With each flower destroyed you will gain some damage boosting stacks (Empowering Spores), so try to get at least four during the first cycle before the dogs howl. They will start the 30 second kill timer regardless so you will need to be both quiet and fast to maximize.

When your first damage phase begins use your heavy ammo and Super to kill all the dogs on either the right or left side. Quickly run back to the safe room and wait it out until the next phase. You will have less time during each successive phase, so focus on capturing the spores on the side with no dogs. Keep rinse and repeat until all six dogs in the garden are dead so you can move on. The best Destiny 2 weapons for this are shotguns, swords, and the Merciless exotic fusion rifle.