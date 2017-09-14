Destiny 2: How to Get The Mida Multi-Tool Exotic

Bungie

Warning: Destiny 2 spoilers may follow.

Destiny 2 is home to a wide range of Exotic weapons and armor. One of those Exotic weapons is a Scout Rifle called the Mida Multi-Tool. Fans of Destiny 1 may recognize this weapon as one of the Exotics found in the first game. It is back for Destiny 2 and brings the familiar kick that it was known for in Destiny 1. Here’s how to get it.

The first thing you’ll have to do is get the similar sounding Mida Mini-Tool SMG from Devrim Kay on Earth. To do this, you’ll have to run through Destiny 2’s campaign and reach level 20. If you’re dedicated enough, you will be able to get this done in a day.

There’s a mission in the EDZ called Enhance which must be done upon completion of the game. Once you finish this quest line, you will be given the Mida Mini-Tool as a reward. Hang onto this because you’re going to need an SMG later.

The next thing you need to do is head to the Tower and speak with Banshee-44. If you don’t know who this is, it’s the guy who you take all your broken down weapon and armor materials to in exchange for Legendary Engrams. He will give you the Sight, Shoot, Repeat quest which will make you do some Scout Rifle related things.

You need to complete two objectives:

Eliminate 50 enemies with precision shots

Eliminate multiple (25) enemies without reloading

This isn’t all that hard to accomplish because it can be any enemy type and can be done on any planet so you don’t have to worry about anything. Remember, you do need to use a Scout Rifle with these goals so make sure you have one ready.

When you complete those two steps, head back to the Tower and Banshee-44 to receive the Under the Hood quest step. This requires you to dismantle valuable Scout Rifles which qualify as Blues, Purples and probably Exotics as well (we didn’t have any on hand to check). Once you dismantle five of them, head back to Banshee-44 for the next step.

The final step is called The Fall Will Kill You which requires you to kill 50 enemies with an SMG while airborne. This is where hanging on the Mida Mini-Tool comes in handy. Like before, this can be done on any planet and with any enemy so don’t fret about finding a specific enemy. It’s best to do this one enemies like Dreg who can die in a few shots

Once you complete this, return to Banshee-44 one last time and the Mida Multi-Tool Exotic Scout Rifle is all yours.