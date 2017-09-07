Destiny 2 PS4 Error CE-34787-0 Crashes Game For Many

Bungie

Just a day after PS4 players were experiencing log in issues with Destiny 2, a new problem has appeared that affects players has appeared. It looks like those on PS4 just can’t catch a break. Yesterday’s error let players tart up the game, progress past the main menu and make it to the character select screen before being greeted with the following error message:

“You have lost connection to the Destiny 2 servers. Your permissions to access online multiplayer gameplay may have change or your profile may have been signed in elsewhere.”

If you are encountering PlayStation 4 Error CE-34878-0 when attempting to play Destiny 2, please see https://t.co/GtMZbwHt0Y https://t.co/q2jFdRSbzo — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 7, 2017

That problem has since been resolved but now a new error has appeared to take its place. This error message called CE-34978-0 has been popping up when players are trying to play Destiny 2 and it results in their game crashing.

Luckily, Bungie is aware of this issue and they are investigating the problem. Here’s what they had to say on their website

Hello, We are aware of reports that some PlayStation 4 players encountering crashes when attempting to play Destiny 2. This results in PlayStation Error CE-34787-0. We are currently investigating with platform partners to identify the cause for this issue. NOTE: Some players have reported that turning off HDCP settings on their PS4/PS4Pro Console has reduced the frequency in which this issue occurs. Stay tuned to @BungieHelp for future updates.

They do offer a quick fix but this doesn’t help fix everyone’s problems. It’s unclear what is being done to counter this error but Bungie insists it is being worked on. It’s a bit strange to see all of these errors affecting only PS4 players but that’s the way it is right now. Xbox One users haven’t reported any of the issues currently plaguing PS4 owners.

Launch day for the most part went off without a hitch but now we have these issues popping up when we expected most of the errors would’ve occurred when the servers initially opened. When the servers went live, players might have found themselves in a queue waiting to get in but there were never any problems with the servers themselves.

Luckily, none of these issues are server related but they seem to be either a bug with Destiny 2 or with the PlayStation itself. It took Bungie several hours to fix the last issue so we might be looking at something similar here.

Another issue plaguing Destiny 2 that isn’t software or hardware related revolves around shaders. A controversial change to make shaders have a single use instead of being infinite has left players on the Destiny subreddit in a small panic. You can read more about that right here.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4. The PC version is arriving October 24 exclusively for Battle.net.