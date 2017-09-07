Destiny 2 PS4 Players Are Experiencing Errors Signing In

After what was a pretty lackluster launch in terms of errors, it appears the problems have finally crept up on players. When the servers went live, players might have found themselves in a queue waiting to get in but there were never any problems with the servers themselves.

Starting a few hours ago, PS4 players have been running into issues logging in. You are able start up the game, progress past the main menu and make it to the character select screen before you are hit with the following error:

“You have lost connection to the Destiny 2 servers. Your permissions to access online multiplayer gameplay may have change or your profile may have been signed in elsewhere.”

Luckily, it’s not your connection (it could be but there’s another problem too) but it’s actually a problem that is affecting a lot of players. It’s creating enough issues that Bungie’s support Twitter tweeted about the issue. We checked for ourselves and can confirm it is an issue. It appears if you remain signed in then you are safe from the problem. If you’re reading this and are currently playing on PS4, just keep playing until the issue is resolved.

We are investigating players on PlayStation 4 receiving errors indicating permissions to access online multiplayer may have changed. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) September 7, 2017

No timetable has been announced as to when this issue will be resolved but at least we know Bungie is on it. If you’re looking for updates on the situation, you can check back on the Bungie Help Twitter page for more information.

As far as we know, this problem is only affecting PS4 players, including us. This marks the second time PS4 players have been hit with issues with Destiny 2. Around the launch of the game, players were reporting crashes with their game on Sony’s console. With a game as big as Destiny 2, especially as hyped up as it was, it comes as no surprise there were some bumps in the road during the launch.

All we can hope for is a speedy recovery. Let’s just hope similar problems don’t make their way over to Xbox One players. It is unfortunate the problems have mostly been affecting the PS4 players, though.

There’s another issue plaguing Destiny 2 but this was isn’t software or hardware related. A controversial change to make shaders a one-time use instead of being infinite has left players on the Destiny subreddit in a small panic. You can read more about that right here.

