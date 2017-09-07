Destiny 2: How to Replay Story Missions

Warning: Destiny 2 spoilers may follow.

Destiny 2 hasn’t been out for very long now but many players have already rushed through and completed the initial set of campaign missions. In doing so, players will shift their focus to completing Strikes or testing their might against other players in the Crucible. Since the first raid hasn’t arrived yet, players may be struggling with things to do in the current endgame.

If you have an itching to return and do some storyline content, then you’re in luck. Upon completion of the game, you will unlock a new hub area called The Traveler, which will take The Farm’s spot on your Director. Don’t worry, The Farm still exists. Once you’re in The Traveler, you’ll notice that all of the usual characters have made the journey there with you. We’re looking for one character in particular that might be familiar to players who have chosen the Warlock class.

To find these story missions, first you have to go to The Traveler. Once you arrive, pull open your map and locate Ikora Rey, the Warlock Vanguard. She can be found on the left side of the area in the Bazaar. Once you cut through a couple alleys and make your way to her, you’ll see she offers you the chance to replay some story missions. Instead of just outright replaying the missions, they are called Meditations and you do them to reflect on its role in your recovery. You actually have a concrete reason for replaying these too.

Once you finish a mission she offers, you will be rewarded with Vanguard Research Tokens which will then be exchanged for Level 20 rewards from Ikora Rey. As you can see, the grind doesn’t really stop in Destiny 2 as there’s something to do for just about every player. It can get a bit boring completing the story missions over and over but if you want the rewards from her, that is what you have to do. There’s a lot of other ways to receive Level 20 rewards so don’t feel like you are locked into doing just this.

As more missions become available through new DLC, she might even have a better list of missions to choose from. As it stands, it might be hard to replay missions as you’ve likely sped through the missions to get here in the first place.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4. The PC version is arriving October 24 exclusively for Battle.net.