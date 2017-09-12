Destiny 2: September 12 Weekly Reset Guide

Bungie

Destiny 2’s first weekly reset has officially started so prepare to grind a bunch of activities all over again. For those who are new to the Destiny universe, the weekly reset is when Bungie allows a bunch of modes and quests to be available once again. This is to give players a chance to reacquire powerful gear so that they can level up faster. Given all of the main quests reward Power Engrams, it’s highly encouraged you at least complete these activities.

Since the raid light was officially announced yesterday, this weekly reset will also help those looking to participate in the event tomorrow. Here is a rundown of the September 12, weekly reset:

Flashpoint – Nessus

Call to Arms Crucible Quest

Clan XP

Cayde-6 Treasure Maps – Nessus

Nightfall – The Inverted Spire (Prism and Rings Modifiers)

Eververse Bright Dust Purchases

All of these quests offer perfect avenues to level up your Guardian since Powerful Engrams are some of the highest dropping loot in all of Destiny 2. The Nightfall this week appears to be a bit easier this time around, simply due to the familiarity of the Strike itself. Given that The Inverted Spire was the only Strike playable in the beta, many users are intimately aware the layout and engagements.

The rest of the content is fairly straight forward and thankfully you can complete multiple quests all on the planet Nessus. It shouldn’t take a ton of time to knock out the Cayde-6 and Flashpoint quests so focus on those first and then move to either the Nightfall or Crucible. Make sure to pick up a Fireteam Medallion if you plan to grind any Strikes or Heroic Public Events so your odds of better drops increases.

Bungie’s first raid for Destiny 2 will officially launch tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST. Users can also expect both the mysterious vendor Xur and the highly competitive Crucible mode Trials of the Nine to begin on Friday. Now if you excuse us, we need to get back out there and hunt for Exotic engrams.