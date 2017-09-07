Destiny 2’s One-Use Shaders Has Reddit in an Uproar

Destiny 2 is out today and while many players are jumping right into the story and grinding to max level in anticipation of the upcoming raid, there are some players who have found something to be upset about.

If you head over to the Destiny subreddit, you’ll see a few posts highlighting the fact that shaders are now a one-time use and how it’s a bad thing. We have everything from players asking for a patch to make them have unlimited uses again and other players going into full detail about why this decision upsets them.

In Destiny 1, shaders had infinite uses so you didn’t have to worry about using it on the wrong piece of armor or having to hold out for a piece of armor you’ll be using for a while. Destiny 2 did allow shaders on more things but with the finite uses, is it really an upgrade? With the limited uses that means players will have to hit up the Eververse to get more if they want the easy way out.

The currency for the Eververse comes in the form of Silver and here’s what the game will be charging you for buying some.

500 Silver for $4.99

1,100 Silver for $9.99

2,300 Silver for $19.99

5,800 Silver for $49.99

If you’re trying to get some more shaders, it’s going to come with a price. Many games implement microtransactions in their games today so that should come as no surprise. What will upset players is when things that didn’t cost money in the past now cost money.

In one of the posts on Reddit with more than 22,000 upvotes, user WeilageM summarizes hit ran by saying the following:

No one really cares how mad any of us get about the shader situation, but people notice when they aren’t making money. I recognize only a small portion of Destiny’s player base follows this sub, but the more people we can convince to boycott this micro-transaction BS until something this gets resolved, the better for the long term health of D2. Micro transactions for cosmetics are usually harmless, but we had a better system in the first game. Plain and simple. This was a choice, and it was not a choice made with the enjoyment of the game in mind.

Many of the users on that post agreed with him and it is hard not to agree. It’s never easy to accept change especially when it appears to be changing for the worse. Bungie does listen to its gamers so it’s possible this matter will be addressed in a future patch. We’ll keep you posted on any updates we hear on the matter. Luckily, there’s still a lot to like about the game outside of this current issue.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4. The PC version is arriving October 24 exclusively for Battle.net.