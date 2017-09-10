Destiny 2: How To Get a Sparrow Early

Bungie

Warning: Destiny 2 spoilers may follow.

Destiny 2 is out now and many players are jumping into the game for the first time and many have actually reached the endgame by now. Whatever your case may be, there’s a lot to do in Destiny 2, for both returning players and new players alike.

One of the glaring omissions from the game is the lack of a sparrow. For those unfamiliar with what a Sparrow is, it’s your speeder bike thing used to quickly traverse the terrain in Destiny 2. The first Destiny gave players one pretty quickly and even put on a couple of events centered around the Sparrows.

Unfortunately, the only way to get a sparrow on your initial playthrough is to finish the many story. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with a Sparrow and once you reach level 20, you will have options to purchase a Sparrow from Amanda Holliday as well.

In an interview with Polygon, Bungie’s senior environment artist Jason Sussman explained the reasoning behind their early game omission.

“There’s a lot of content now that we place in these worlds — there’s a lot of little offshoots and bits of history — and we don’t want people just blasting past it. And it was finding that right balance of when, right, and how much we wanted you to walk those destinations, but it was intentional.”

While you’re out of luck on your initial playthrough, there are ways to get a sparrow early on for your other characters you choose to level up. With three character slots are your disposal, we know it’s just a matter of time before you decided to level up a new class or create a new character with the same class – we won’t judge. Your alternate characters actually have an easier time with the game since you’ll be able to store gear in your Vault to help your initial character move along easier. One of these things you can store in your Vault is a Sparrow.

Yes, your level 20 endgame character can purchase and stash away a Sparrow that can then be accessed by your fresh, new character. This will make getting around the vast world of Destiny 2 much more bearable the second time around.

So, there it is. Tell your friends about this and it might encourage more players to start new characters. Of course, that was always a given but now you won’t have to dread having to explore the environment on foot a second time around.