Destiny 2: When Do Your Subclass Relics Drop?

Destiny 2 spoilers may follow.

Destiny 2 is finally here after being hyped up for much of the year. Bungie’s sequel takes the solid foundation from the first game and improves on the formula giving players a lot to look forward to. While there is a lot of new content, there’s also a lot of things that remain the same in Destiny 2.

One of the similarities comes in the form of subclasses. Each of the three classes – Hunter, Titan and Warlock – all have three different subclasses so Destiny 2 does have some sense of customization from character to character. The game doesn’t make it abundantly clear on how to get these subclasses so that’s why we’re here to help.

You obtain your subclasses through what are called Class Relics. These relics drop from chests which you’ll get at random but the drop rates are pretty high. The relic will then say you have to do a certain thing in-game like participate in public events or things like that. You can always check your progress on the objective by hovering over the relic on your Character screen.

Once you hit 100 percent on whatever your quest is then a new mission will unlock. You’ll have to travel to the Shard of the Traveler of the Earth, the same place you initially recovered your abilities. You’ll basically have to fight waves of enemies and destroy them with your new Super Ability and you’ll unlock your new subclass at the end. The first relic unlocks Voidwalker for Warlock, Gunslinger for Hunter and Striker for Titan. The second relic unlocks Stormcaller for Warlock, Nightstalker for Hunter and Sunbreaker for Titan.

There has been much discussion on when your subclass relic actually drops in-game. A thread on the game’s subreddit has many users reporting their first subclass relic dropping from level 7 onward. It does seem like it has a higher chance of dropping as you increase in level but still don’t have your relic. The second relic has been reported as dropping at level 14 and beyond. This one takes a long time to hit the 100 percent completion so this one requires more of a grind. I will note that it took me until level 20 to get the relic to actually drop.

Basically you have to prepare yourself for some random drops but you’ll likely be able to obtain the two relics through your natural progression through the game. It’s a good thing the PvE events are actually pretty fun to do. If you don’t like your initial subclass, it’s also good to know that you won’t be forced to hang onto it forever. Since the game is about finding your Light again, you are forced to start off using the new subclasses which may upset some fans of the subclasses found in the original game. Luckily, the new subclasses aren’t all that bad and it’s always fun to try something new.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and PS4. The PC version is arriving October 24 exclusively for Battle.net.