Destiny 2: When Will the Server Maintenance End?

Destiny 2’s first weekly reset has officially arrived, but sadly developer Bungie is also going to be working on the servers for a short amount of time. Now officially underway, those looking to jump back into Destiny 2 will need to wait a few hours before they can continue playing. Announced via the Bungie Support Twitter account, users were informed that they will be able to log back in by 11:00 p.m. PDT/2:00 p.m. EDT. This, of course, could be a little bit shorter or longer depending on how long this maintenance will take.

It shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise that Bungie is performing some server maintenance since the raid officially launches tomorrow. The last thing players would want is to load up the Leviathan raid only to be booted out so Bungie could work behind the scenes. There’s nothing you can do right now, so just come back in a few hours or so if you want to continue the grind

For those looking to actually hit a higher Light level before the first raid officially launches, there are a lot of different activities you can participate in. Thanks to the weekly reset, players can now regain Powerful Engrams from completing the Nightfall, Call to Arms, Flashpoint, and Clan XP milestones. Cayde-6’s treasure hunts are also available on Nessus now and are worth the time to finish since you have a chance to earn an Exotic engram from his chests.

Eververse has also brought a bunch of new items for players to purchase via Bright Dust in case you’ve been saving up. With only a day until the Leviathan raid launches, we recommend trying to finish as many of these activities as possible so you get a nice Light level boost before the activity begins. Make sure to come back later when the Destiny 2 servers go live.