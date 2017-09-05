Destiny 2’s Full Soundtrack Available Online (For Now)

With the forthcoming release of Bungie’s Destiny 2 this week, hype is at a fever pitch and every tidbit of information will likely be met with ravenous glee.

Such a tidbit dropped today. In this case, a tidbit for your ears. Youtuber Kiet has uploaded the full soundtrack to his / her YouTube Channel, which features OSTs for multiple popular games, including the recently released Mario / Rabbids crossover.

Take a listen:

Destiny 2’s soundtrack, naturally, has big shoes to fill as the Halo theme remains one of the most iconic and heart-pounding game-specific music compositions in recorded history.