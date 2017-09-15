Dishonored: Death of The Outsider: Bookkeeper Safe Combination

The dark, dreary, and brutal world of Dishonored has returned with the Death of the Outsider stand alone release. Set after the events of the second entry in the series, players take control of former assassin Billie Lurk who’s on a quest to kill The Outsider. The first mission will have you attempting to rescue Billie’s friend and mentor Daud from a group of thugs known as the Eyeless.

However, just like previous entries in this series, there are hidden safes all throughout the world. The first one you come across is located in an apartment building before the Albraca Baths. After you knock out the two guards outside by the long staircase and train tracks head to your left. You can actually climb up on the rocks and pipes to reach the balcony above you. Once you’re up there, enter the apartment and grab the bone charm off of the table to your right.

You should notice a safe by the door on your left, but the combination is not written down anywhere. Thankfully, we don’t need this because the books over the scoreboard will tell us everything we need to know. Count the books and stop at each of the two dividers. The number of books (from right to left) will tell you the safe code. Ours was 451, but it’s possible this combination changes each playthrough.

If you do need to actually obtain the information about the code before using it, just pickpocket the bookkeeper in the Albraca Baths. The little cylinder attached to his belt contains the information for discovering what the code is. Inside the safe, itself is a lot of valuable items that will all be converted to gold. You’ll easily make a couple hundred by opening the safe, so don’t skip out on this easy money! Coin is hard to come by in Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, so make sure to grab as much as you can.