Dishonored Death of the Outsider: How to Open All 5 Bank Vaults

One of the hallmarks of the Dishonored series is snooping around people’s business and using that information to obtain valuable loot. This trend has carried over to the Death of the Outsider standalone story, however, this title may offer one of the more elaborate safes for you to crack. Located in the bank heist mission, players will be tasked with infiltrating a highly secured area to obtain the knife that stabbed The Outsider. If you want these items it’s highly suggested that you go win the auction and use the potion to knock every living guard out. Also, make sure to bring a few rewire tools for the Clockwork soldiers patrolling this building.

Once you make your way to the security office in the main atrium, give the guard your passcode to enter the room. Pull out your crossbow and shoot the soldier through the window directly to your left. You’ll need to kill him, otherwise, when you call the vault he will set off the alarm. Slowly make your way through the Security Wing, using the top of the open door to avoid the electrocuted floor. From here, enter the main security booth and interact with the console to either lower or raise the vault. We recommend sending it up top since you will have already cleared this area out.

Now make your way to the vault and open the story related safe to receive a new weapon. After this is finished look at the five other safes and enter the following codes for each safe.

1) 011

2) 235

3) 813

5) 455

6) 891

These numbers will not change, as they are actually tied to a Fibonacci sequence you can find written out in chalk. There is a number for the fourth safe, but since you can use both keys to open it there’s no reason to really figure it out. The loot inside will range from books to valuable items such as a bar of silver or money purse. You should make at least half of what you lost on the auction in these safes alone. You’ll also earn a Dishonored: Death of the Outsider trophy/achievement called Obsessive Safe-cracker upon opening all the safes.