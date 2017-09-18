Dishonored: Death of the Outsider: How to Win the Auction

One of the best parts of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is being able to approach the various missions from different angles. This allows users to complete tasks that best suit their playstyle. However, some moments can be completely missed if you aren’t paying attention. One of these is the auction, which takes place during the bank heist mission. If you want to participate and win this side event, you will need 500 pieces of gold that you can spend. This is fairly easy to obtain, provided you didn’t blow it all on the black market in the prior level.

When you start the mission, head to the pharmacy marked on your map and read the note stapled to the door. You will be given some information and then told to go speak to the shop’s prior owner who is located on the next block. Carefully head over there via the lamposts and rooftops until you can climb through the window to the shopowner’s apartment. After speaking with her you’ll learn that her stuff has been put up for auction so if you want it you’ll need to win.

Make your way to the auction, but don’t go through the main doors just yet. There are guards everywhere here, so you’ll need to be careful. Any alerts will ruin the auction and your chance at this trophy/achievement. From the main door, look to your upper left and Displace yourself onto the pipe. Don’t worry if you are quick no guard will see you and the civilian will just be confused. Turn around and look at the balcony with the man on it directly behind you and displace there without being seen. Move behind the man and then knock him out, making sure to drag his body into the main hallway and away from prying eyes.

Now, look down and take his face appearance before heading out to the auction. Remember, this ability will only drain if you move, so when you’re sitting your guard won’t be dropped. Once the auction begins try to bid every time it seems to slow down. Once you work your way up to 480 gold then you will officially win the auction and earn the Big-time Player trophy/achievement. Make your way over to the table of rewards by the left side of the stage quickly and claim both the potion and painting. You should have just enough time on your hands to make it out of the auction and down the stairs before your mask breaks.

This is the ideal way to complete the Bank heist mission anyway since the Poppy formula you just won will literally render every guard useless in the bank. We highly recommend going this route for stealth and non-lethal playthroughs of Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.