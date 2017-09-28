FIFA 18 Nintendo Switch: Will You Need a MicroSD Card?

FIFA 18 coming to the Nintendo Switch marks the first time a FIFA title has appeared on a Nintendo console since FIFA 13 on the Wii U. The game was built for the ground up for the console because the Switch had trouble running the Frostbite engine. As a result, the Switch version is missing The Journey but other than that, everything is there.

Since the Nintendo opted to go with cartridges instead of the traditional disk format we see with most of the other game consoles, space is limited. The Nintendo Switch launches with 32 GB of internal memory which means once that fills up, you will have to purchase some additional storage.

Nintendo has announced a partnership with Western Digital to create licensed Nintendo Swtich SanDisk memory cards which will give Switch owners a Nintendo-licensed microSD card to expand their storage. These microSD cards will be available with either 64 GB or 128 GB of storage and will feature both the Nintendo Switch and SanDisk logos. The Nintendo Switch supports additional storage up to 2 TB.

With news that NBA 2K18 requires a microSD card to fully install the game, it’s fair to expect other games to follow a similar pattern. While we’re probably not going to have an issue with first-party titles, it’s the third-party titles that might have trouble with fitting all they need to fit onto the cartridge.

Luckily, FIFA 18 will fit onto your Switch without the use of a microSD card. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get one because it will end up taking up a large amount of room. FIFA 18 checks in at 13.4 GB, which can quickly put a dent in your small internal memory. If you’re one who likes to download their games instead of going physical, it’s entirely possible you will have to delete some games to make room for this one.

This almost certainly guarantees there won’t be an additional install with the physical version either, since the digital download doesn’t really come close to maxing out the internal memory.

FIFA 18 for the Nintendo Switch releases Friday, September 29.