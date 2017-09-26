FIFA 18 Release Date: What Time Can You Download Ronaldo Edition of Game?

Getty

For those willing to spend a little bit extra, you can begin playing FIFA 18 today. The FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition of the game released on Tuesday, September 26. The PS4 version released at 12 a.m., and has a price tag of $79.99. Xbox users got to play the game a little earlier beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, September 25. The Xbox game is also $79.99 and available to download today.

The standard edition does not release until September 29, and is slightly cheaper at $59.99.

Retailers like GameStop also have the Ronaldo edition of the game. You can either call your local store or check online for availability if you are looking for the physical copy of the game.

What comes with the FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition? For the additional $20, you get three days early access to the game. Additionally, it comes with a Cristiano Ronaldo 5-match FUT Loan, 20 jumbo premium gold packs (one per week) and eight special edition FUT kits.

There are several new additions to this year’s version of the game. Visually the game continues to look stunning with realistic images of the players, pitches and stadiums. Fans of FIFA’s The Journey story mode will be pleased to learn Alex Hunter is back. You will choose the EPL club you wish to play for as a brand new story line has been created for this year’s game.

You control Hunter on the field, and get to make decisions off-the-field as well. Everything from his wardrobe choices to how he answers media questions are on the table. You now have the choice of customizing Hunter’s hairstyles, tattoos, shoes, shirt, hoodies and more.

EA Sports has also made visual improvements to the MLS and La Liga portions of the game. The new broadcast overlays has you feeling like you are watching an authentic broadcast of your favorite team.