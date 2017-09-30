Fortnite: Battle Royale: Will There Be Vehicles?

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale is the newest game in the quickly growing battle royale formula. The game recently went free-to-play which has opened the door for many new players to try out the genre. What makes this title interesting is the fact that Epic Games, of Gears of War and Unreal Tournament fame, are the developers which marks the first time a major developer has tried to tackle this genre.

The title is still in early access and updates are being added with some regularity. Yesterday, after many critiques about the gunplay, Epic released a patch that helped boost the accuracy of its guns. The game still doesn’t have a stats or leaderboard page but those are also coming in the very near future.

In Fortnite: Battle Royale, as the game goes on and the remaining players begins to dwindle down, the map begins to shrink and forces players to move into a new safe area. With only a few minutes to spare before the map shrinks, many times you’ll have to rush to the safe spot if you want to avoid being consumed by the storm. This can be pretty tough sometimes depending on how far away you are.

PUBG, for example, combats this by having vehicles that can used to quickly cover ground. In Battle Royale, you’re forced to hoof it across the vast world. Having vehicles would make this much easier and it’d be less stressful on the player if the option was there.

Here’s what Epic Games had to say about the addition of vehicles:

I want to drive around. Where are the vehicles?

Right now we do not have any immediate plans to add vehicles. We’ve done some very early prototypes internally, but have concerns with how they’ll affect the flow of Battle Royale. We’ll let you know our plans when we have a better understanding of their impact.

There you have it. It seems like Epic has toyed around with the idea but don’t really know how to implement it just yet. They haven’t shut the door entirely on the idea so the best thing we can do is keep waiting.

Voice chat, another common question, is coming and it sounds like it will be here in the very near future. Epic said they won’t consider the Squads matchmaking mode “done” until voice chat is available for everyone. Squads released when the game went free-to-play so it’s likely that we’ll be seeing voice chat sooner rather than later.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.