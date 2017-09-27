Fortnite: Battle Royale: Can You Change Your Character?

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale released today for free across Xbox One, PS4 and PC. This game gives players a good chance to experience the battle royale genre and do it for free. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is coming to consoles, first the Xbox One and presumably the PS4 at a later date. Fortnite actually manages to get its game released on consoles before it so that could potentially give it a boost to help fend off PUBG once it hits consoles.

One of the major questions about Fortnite: Battle Royale is whether you can change your character or not. In our time spent with the game, it does not appear like that is an option. That doesn’t mean it isn’t coming but it’s just not available right now, much like the leaderboards and stats page. Keep in mind that the title is still in early access so features will be added to the game over time.

As it stands right now, it’s looking like the only way to change your character is to hope for the best and pray that you’re not the same character match after match. Your character in the main menu isn’t always the character you’ll be seeing in game so it appears to be totally random at the moment. We’d be pretty surprised if an option to customize and change your character doesn’t come at a later date. It’s possible in can come next year when the entire game goes free-to-play. PUBG features different skins so it’s pretty likely Fortnite will get that added in if it wants to keep up the assault on PUBG.

It doesn’t seem like there’s a whole lot of variety when it comes to the different players either so you’ll be seeing the same rotation of characters over and over. Your character doesn’t actually put on different clothes in the game either so the same characters might get pretty stale over time.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.