How to Download Fortnite: Battle Royale on PC

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale goes free today across PS4, Xbox One and PC. This fresh take on the Battle Royale genre borrows a lot from the current juggernaut of the genre, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Although there are many similarities, Fortnite: Battle Royale contains some key differences which will make this feel like an all-new experience for players.

One of the major changes is Fortnite’s crafting mode making the jump over to this new standalone title. PUBG just drops players into a world where they have to loot and find other players while Fortnite: Battle Royale allows you do all of that while crafting new structures at the same time.

A trailer shows off some of the things you can do in this title such as creating a bridge, so it seems like you are only limited by your imagination. Of course, other players might not like seeing you build stuff so you have to be wary of that.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is likely already free in your area but you might be struggling to find the PC version anywhere. Unlike many games, including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, you won’t find Fortnite or the standalone Battle Royale on Steam but you’ll instead have to find it through the Epic Games PC launcher.

To download Fortnite: Battle Royale, just head over to this link for the Epic Games PC launcher and download it. Once you get that installed, create an Epic Games account and you’re pretty much all set. Epic Games doesn’t really have a lot of PC games so it’s curious as to why they would have their own launcher. Nonetheless, just select Fortnite from the list of the games in the launcher and select install.

From there, it’s just smooth sailing. It’s worth noting that installing Fortnite will only get you the Battle Royale mode for free. There are plans to make the entire game free in 2018 but right now you will have to pay to access the original Fortnite.