Fortnite: Battle Royale: How to Get Up After Being Downed

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now and this might be one of the first times you’re trying the game out so there’s likely a lot to learn about the game. One thing you’ll likely be doing a lot of is dying, at least starting out. It’s very hard to win a game but top 10 finishes can become pretty common if you know what you’re doing.

Sometimes you’ll have a chance to fight for your life after being shot at. This means you’re not dead but you’re downed and have to crawl to safety. You won’t be able to fight back or use any healing items here so all you can do is crawl out of harm’s way. The key is to have a squad member nearby so you can crawl to safety by them. If you are alone in a squad, you will just die without having a chance to be saved. If you’re playing with a team, chances are you’re already sticking near them since teamwork is very important for success in this title.

Unfortunately, you can’t get up on your own in this game so you will need to rely on a friend if you any chance of coming back to life. This isn’t the first time Epic Games has included a feature like this in their games either. The Gears of War series has a similar feature where you are downed before you are actually killed unless you are blown to bits or something similar.

If you are with your squad and one of you is still alive and kicking, all of the members will be downed first before dying. However, if that final person drops dead while the others are downed, everyone will die at the same time since there’s no one left to revive anyone in the group. This is why it’s important to die around teammates and have the option to crawl to safe spot behind a wall or rock to get away from that sniper that picked you off from 80 miles away.

Keeping this in mind, if you kill someone in a building or area and see they are downed instead of actually dying, this means the rest of their squad is likely nearby. This can be a good way to gauge whether you’re going to get into another firefight in the very near future or not.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.