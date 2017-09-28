Fortnite: Battle Royale Offline For Maintainence

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale is going through some issues today where the Party Bus isn’t actually taking players to the battlefield. This is a pretty big deal since this means you can’t actually get into a game. Epic Games said the issues has been resolved but now another error has popped up that isn’t allowing players to get into a game in a timely manner.

As a result, the company announced Battle Royale matchmaking will be completely disabled for a half hour while the issue is resolved. If you can’t get into a game, it isn’t just you and this is the real reason behind it. For the most part, the release went off without a hitch but now we’ve run into some issues on day two of the game going free-to-play.

We will be completely disabling Battle Royale matchmaking as we resolve this issue. All further updates here: https://t.co/8VpYPLekcI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 28, 2017

Fortnite: Battle Royale is Epic Games’ attempt at replicating the battle royale genre that has been done so well by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The company has made no attempt at hiding its influence from PUBG but Epic does make some welcome changes that help Fortnite: Battle Royale remain fresh and stand apart from other games.

The game’s official Twitter page announced today that more than one million players have already installed and tried the game. Of course, this is across PS4, Xbox One and PC so the numbers are a little inflated but this is definitely a positive sign for the overall growth of the game.

If everything goes according to plan, we’re looking at the game being ready to go again around 9:30 ET. The previous issue was thought to have been resolved so there’s really no telling how long these things tend to last. If you want updates, either check back with us or on game’s Twitter page. We hope to see you back on the battlefield soon.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.