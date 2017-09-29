New Fortnite: Battle Royale Patch Addresses Weapon Accuracy

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale has only been free-to-play for a couple days now but there have already been many complaints regarding the accuracy of the guns. If you haven’t noticed, the bullets don’t really go where you’re aiming unless you’re at point blank range. A mid to long-range battle can end up being very frustrating by both sides since the bullets aren’t hitting.

Epic Games is rolling out a patch later today to fix these issues by boosting the accuracy of several weapons significantly. On top of that, we have boosts to the different tiers of weapons making the higher tiers even better than the lower ones. Finally, we have optimal accuracy being achieved by crouching. There are couple of Xbox One and PS4 related issues that have been fixed as well.

No exact time has been given for the patch but you’ll probably know when it hits since you’ll start landing shot with more consistency.

Supply Drops and Duos are coming next week and we can expect Leaderboards (stats?) to follow the next week.

You can check out the full list of changes for patch 1.6.4 below:

BATTLE ROYALE

Balance Adjustments to Assault Rifle. White Increased maximum accuracy by 10%. Increased minimum accuracy by 22%. Increased reload rate by 10%. Green Increased maximum accuracy by 8%. Increased minimum accuracy by 20%. Increased reload rate by 8%. Blue Increased maximum accuracy by 5%. Increased minimum accuracy by 17%. Increased reload rate by 5%. Purple Increased maximum accuracy by 3%. Increased minimum accuracy by 14%. Increased reload rate by 3%. Orange Increased minimum accuracy by 11%. Optimal accuracy is achieved by aiming while crouching without movement.

Polish and Bug Fixing Fixed an issue that caused a party to be unjoinable after the Host had left it. Fixed issues with players joining lobbies. Fixed a couple of server crashes.



PS4 ONLY

Fixed an issue that caused login failure after completing the login queue.

XBOX ONLY