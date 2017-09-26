Fortnite: Battle Royale: Top 6 Tips and Tricks You Need to Know

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now for free for Xbox One, PS4 and PC owners. This new take on the battle royale genre allows players to get that wide open map and combat players have known to love but have also thrown some wrenches into the formula.

A major change that sets this game apart over PUBG or other games in genre is the ability to craft new structures. This means that you will not only have to loot weapons and ammo but you’ll also have to loot crafting materials as well.

We won’t distract you any longer, here are the top 7 tips and tricks you need to know for Fortnite: Battle Royale. We’ll add to this list as we get more time in.

1. Don’t Land in Populated Areas

There are benefits to landing in settlements but keep in mind that you’ll likely find a lot of players landing there as well. This means it’s a footrace to find the first gun and if you happen to lose that race, you’re in big trouble.

If you land on the outskirts on an outpost, you’ll likely come across some kind of structure that has something useful like a gun or some crafting materials. You will then be able to use said gun and head into town if you’d like or move further away. Remember, this is a game about surviving so it’s okay to let the other players battle it out and kill each other. This just keeps you alive longer.

2. You Don’t Have to Shoot at Everyone

With this game have 100 players in every match, you’re sure to come across several players are you’re looting a building or just running around in the environment. Unless you’re well equipped, it’s best to just let that player go.

For example, if you have a shotgun and you see a player sprinting across a field way in front of you, it doesn’t do any good to start taking shots at him or her. All that does is draw attention to you and it may cause the player to turn and take you out with a long-range weapon.

Just make sure you’re ready to fight when you decide to start engaging in battle.

3. Loot as Much as You Can

Having good gear is very important for success in Fortnite: Battle Royale. You don’t ever want to bring a shovel to a gun fight so it’s imperative that you find a good weapon as soon as you can.

One way to do this is to check every building you come across. You’re sure to find some good weapons that can help you survive an early firefight. If you’re lucky, you might get someone cornered in a house when they’re trying to find a weapon.

4. Try to Avoid Combat as Long as Possible

The important part of this game is staying alive. This means you shouldn’t just jump into every encounter you come across. Waiting it out and letting the players kill each other will pay off for you quickly.

By waiting, not only is the playerbase thinned out, but remaining players will likely also be hurt in the firefights. This allows you to potentially pick off low HP players if you’re quick enough.

This also means if you’ve been looting that you should have a good source of ammo, weapons and crafting materials on hand.

5. Stay Away From The Storm

This should go without saying but we’re mentioning it still. Once the area starts to shrink, make sure you get to safe area of the map right away.

Staying the storm causes your health to tick away slowly but steadily so it will cause some serious problems if you’re caught in the dead center of it. With there being no vehicles (yet), the center of the storm is a death trap unless you have bandages on hand but even that might not be enough to save you.

6. Keep a Balanced Inventory

You can only hold so many things in your arsenal so its best to have a well rounded selection of items. This means you should have weapons and bandages on hand so you can heal yourself.

You should probably also shy away from having five shotguns as well. It’s best to have a ranged weapon along with a short range weapon. Having grenades or a grenade launcher also never hurts.