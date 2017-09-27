Fortnite: Battle Royale: Here’s Your Prize For Winning

Fortnite: Battle Royale is Epic Games’ take on the wildly popular battle royale genre. Much of the game’s design and influence can be attributed to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. While the two games do share a boatload of similarities, there’s always a number of ways the two games differ.

The biggest difference between the two titles is the ability to craft in Fortnite. While crafting doesn’t do you much good early on, it can make or break your success in the late game when the area continues to get smaller and you need to find cover fast.

One thing that you might notice when you jump off the blimp hot air balloon bus thing is players gliding down with umbrellas instead of the typical glider. You might also wonder why you have an umbrella instead of a glider and we have the answer for you.

If you or someone you see has a glider after jumping out of the bus, that means you or that player have actually been the last man/squad standing in Fortnite: Battle Royale. Once you win a match, you’ll no longer have the glider but you will instead have some bragging rights since you’ll now drop in on a glider.

With the addition of Squads into the mix, you will have to win in both that mode and in the Solo queue if you want a glider in each mode. It can be a bit easier to win a match with a team of four so you might end up seeing more umbrellas there rather than the Solo queue.

As of right now, this is the only reward players are given for winning a match. The stats and leaderboards pages are not yet available and it’s unclear whether your stats obtained before those pages go live will count towards them. Hopefully you’ll get to keep your umbrella that you worked so hard for (or lucked into).

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.