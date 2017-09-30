Fortnite: Battle Royale: Will There Be Voice Chat?

Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale is Epic Games’ take on the quickly growing battle royale formula. The game recently went free-to-play which has opened the door for many new players to try out the genre. It is also the only game of this genre available on consoles (outside of The Culling on Xbox One) so that gives it a lot of interest.

The title is still in early access and updates are being added with some regularity. Yesterday, after many critiques about the gunplay, Epic released a patch that helped boost the accuracy of its guns. The game still doesn’t have a stats or leaderboard page but those are also coming in the very near future.

One of the common questions with the Battle Royale mode is if there will be voice chat. As for right now, the only way to communicate with your squad is to use Discord on PC and join a private party on Xbox One and PS4. Honestly, at least on PC, many players will probably still use Discord even when the voice chat comes out but it’s good to have the option if you get matched up with randoms in the squad mode. Queuing up in the Squads playlist gives you the option to fill your team out so you can still matchmake there even if you’re alone.

Here’s what Epic Games has to say about voice chat coming to Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Will you add Voice Chat?

Voice chat is on our priority list and is a must-have feature before we consider squads done. As a substitute, we currently recommend using Discord on PC and inviting players to private chat channels on PlayStation 4 or Xbox.

Squads is already out and Duos is coming very soon as well. It’s possible we could see a voice chat system implemented in the very near future. If Epic keeps update Fortnite with this kind of regularity, we’ll be looking at a completely polished game in no time.

One other thing that is on many players’ minds is the ability to change the look of your character. Don’t worry, Epic is also working on getting that added into the game too. It’s likely the developers wanted a completely functional game before working on things that help add to the experience. Vehicles are also a common question but the developers don’t seem like they are too concerned about adding those in any time soon.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher.