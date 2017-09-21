Forza Motorsport 7: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Turn 10 Studios

Turn 10 Studios are continually improving upon their craft as racing game designers.

They’ve graced the Xbox 360 and Xbox One platforms with the finest racing simulation franchise on the market – Forza Motorsport 7. The game’s fervent fanbase has continually flocked back to its annual releases thanks to a strong foundation set by highly tuned racing, amazing graphics and a dizzying amount of customization options. Forza Motorsport 7 (which is planning to hit the road on October 3) will be arriving with the usual additions of more cars and tracks, plus the debut of new weather conditions and customization mechanics. Along with a new campaign (the “Forza Driver’s Cup”), Turn 10 Studios’ latest racer is set to dominate the racing sim genre once again.

Prepare to cross the finish line once again with this preview guide of the 7th main installment in the Forza Motorsport series.

1. 700+ Cars Will be a Part of Forza Motorsport 7’s Garage

Forza 7’s selection of vehicles includes a large offering of real-world car manufacturers, such as Acura, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lamborghini. This entry’s featured car list will include 700+ models you can take out on the digital road. One of those vehicles is the game’s cover star – the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS that comes outfitted with the Weissach Package. Head to the following link to see the full list of drivable cars that’ll be a part of Forza 7’s automobile suite.

2. You’ll Be Able to Race Across 30+ Domestic and International Tracks

Along with a huge selection of cars to drive in, there’s also going to a nice variety of tracks to race across. A lot of previous tracks from the 4th and 6th Forza games will be returning, plus an all new location (the Dubai Hafeet Mountain Pass) will be joining the track roster. Each of the game’s circuits will come with 200+ unique configurations that switch up their overall layout. Refer to the list below to see each and every track that’ll be featured in Forza 7:

– Brands Hatch

– Circuit of the Americas

– Daytona International Speedway

– Dubai Circuit

– Homestead-Miami Speedway

– Maple Valley Raceway

– Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

– Nürburgring

– Rio de Janeiro

– Sebring International Raceway

– Silverstone Racing Circuit

– Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

– Suzuka Circuit

– Virginia International Raceway

– Yas Marina Circuit

– Bernese Alps

– Mount Panorama Circuit

– Circuit de Catalunya

– Hockenheim-Ring

– Indianapolis Motor Speedway

– Sonoma Raceway

– Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca

– Le Mans Circuit de la Sarthe

– Lime Rock

– Long Beach

– Autodromo Nazionale Monza

– Test Track Airfield

– Prague

– Road America

– Road Atlanta

– Top Gear

– Watkins Glen

3. This Entry Introduces Dynamic Weather and Customizable Drivers

One of the newest features being added to Forza 7 is a mechanic that’s been a part of the spinoff Horizon titles – dynamic weather. Several of the game’s tracks can be raced upon in day/night conditions and even while it’s raining. While conducting a race within any of the game’s many locales, numerous weather dynamics will activate and impact your overall performance. For example, rain might spring up and make the road a lot slipper than usual while you’re competing on the Suzuka Circuit. Besides that latest addition, Forza 7 will finally give players the chance to customize their driver avatars.

4. The New Campaign Mode Has Been Dubbed the “Forza Driver’s Cup”

Forza 7’s focused career mode has been christened the “Forza Driver’s Cup.” This main campaign will allow players to race in all types of car classes and compete for the top spot in six major championships. The game’s official website delivered a summary of what you can expect to encounter in this new in-game racing challenge:

The Forza Driver’s Cup will also feature a motorsport-inspired scoring system which will let you rack up points per race and allow you to unlock new car and brand-new Driver Gear (more on that in a bit). We’re also bringing back Showcase Events, where some of the most exclusive reward cars will live. In fact, we’ve re-thought how we reward players. Car collecting is a key element to the Forza Motorsport series and, with Forza 7, we’re blowing that out in a big way. In essence, the more cars you collect, the greater your post-race rewards will be. You’ll have an in-game tier level in game that will progress as your collection grows and the higher your tier, the better the rewards you’ll earn.

5. There’s Three Editions of Forza Motorsport 7 to Look Out For

Forza 7 is set to launch in three different editions – the Standard, Deluxe and Ultimate Edition. Digitally pre-ordering any of these editions means you’ll get access to two pieces of custom racing gear (which can be seen in the pic posted above) and access to the Hoonigan car pack. The Deluxe Edition’s pre-order goodies also includes the Day One Car Pack and VIP membership. As for the Ultimate Edition, its pre-order bonuses includes Early Access (which makes the game playable on September 29), the Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass, Day One Car Pack and VIP membership.

Check out the car list below to see what comes with the Hoonigan car pack (this list of vehicles is also featured as DLC in Forza Horizon 3):

– 1965 Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang

– 1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air

– 1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet “Napalm Nova”

– 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800

– 1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion

– 2003 Hoonigan Holden Commodore Ute

– 1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo

– exclusive in-game Hoonigan Driver Gear

