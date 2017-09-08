New Friday the 13th: The Game Trailer Teases Part IV Jason

Friday the 13th: The Game experienced a pretty rocky start at launch but has since gotten back on its feet after a series of patches helped fix some glaring issues and bugs. Now that the bugs have been ironed out for the most part, that means the development can begin shifting focus to new content in the game.

Some of the upcoming DLC for the game includes the 1984 Spring Break pack that includes new outfits for each counselor. No release date has been given but the price of this DLC will be $3.99 so it won’t break the bank or anything like that.

Gun Media has laid out the plans for their next patch on their website. The next patch aims to fix stability issues across all platforms which should help fix the number of crashes players have been experiencing since the launch.

The two biggest changes coming with the new patch are the team killing changes and the new maps. Three new maps are coming in the form of reworks of the existing maps. Packanack, Higgins Haven and Camp Crystal Lake are all receiving smaller variations which is designed to speed the game up and force a lot more action than we currently see on the normal variations.

Today, the team released a trailer titled IV and it showcases a rainy map on what appears to be both a new map and a new Jason. With the trailer being called IV we can only imagine this is from Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. The house shown looks to be the house where a young Tommy Jarvis infamously hacked away at Jason’s cranium after shaving his own head. This movie kicked off the movie-arc with Tommy Jarvis and gave us the Tommy we see in the game currently.

An educated guess would lead us to believe we will be receiving both Jason Part 4 and the new map in a future update. Whether this would come in the form of a free update or paid DLC is yet to be known but it does have us excited.

Another future update is supposed to be arriving some time soon and that’s the addition of a single player mode. We were promised one during the summer when the game launched and summer is all but over with no information about the mode coming any time soon. All we can do is keep waiting.

Friday the 13th: The Game is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. A physical version of the game is arriving October 13, 2017, which happens to be Friday the 13th.