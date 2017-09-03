Friday the 13th: The Game Spring Break 1984 DLC: Trailer, Info & More

Friday the 13th: The Game has a new line of DLC coming soon for all counselors on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. The new DLC is dubbed Spring Break 1984 and will bring new outfits for every counselor in the game.

Before today all we’ve gotten looks at were Chad and Tiffany. As much as we like to look at Chad, it’s nice to see the other counselors wearing their spring break attire. We didn’t really learn a whole lot else about the DLC in terms of release date. The trailer still said it is coming soon and that’s all we have been given.

Although Chad is still a fan-favorite for all the wrong reasons, it has become too much of meme at this point to see his terrified look all over the place. We see his trademark look yet again in this trailer, just before he takes a spear to the head. It’s a shame because Chad is actually a formidable counselor in game with his high speed and luck stats. Nobody can go toe-to-toe with Jason quite like Chad. In the right hands and equipped with a baseball bat, Chad is a force to be reckoned with.

The price for the DLC will be $3.99 but you will be able to pick it up at half price for $1.99. The DLC itself is purely cosmetic so you won’t have to worry about this being pay-to-win or anything of the sort.

Gun Media has laid out the plans for their next patch on their website. The next patch aims to fix stability issues across all platforms which should help fix the number of crashes players have been experiencing since the launch.

The two biggest changes coming with the new patch are the team killing changes and the new maps. Three new maps are coming in the form of reworks of the existing maps. Packanack, Higgins Haven and Camp Crystal Lake are all receiving smaller variations which is designed to speed the game up and force a lot more action than we currently see on the normal variations.

The removal of team killing is a controversial, yet necessary change as decided by the developers. With the new patch you will no longer be able to blast away your teammates with the shotgun or club them to death with a wrench. You will still be able mow down teammates in the car so not all is lost.

There has been concern in the community that the removal of team killing will allow players to grief in different ways. One of these ways would be to body block a doorway which would have deadly consequences since you can’t do anything to move them once the patch goes live. Team killing will still be possible in private matches. We’ll keep you updated on when the patch officially goes live.

Friday the 13th: The Game is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. A physical version of the game is arriving October 13, 2017, which happens to be Friday the 13th. Fitting, right?