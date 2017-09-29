Games with Gold October 2017 Lineup

Fall is here but that doesn’t mean all is lost. The start of this chillier season means Halloween is pretty close so what better way to celebrate than with some creepy games? Gone Home is the headliner for this month’s Games with Gold and this one promises not to disappoint.

October’s games are available for “free” provided you have a subscription to Xbox Live Gold and will remain available to you as long as you keep your subscription active.

Games with Gold:

Gone Home (October 1 – 31)

(October 1 – 31) The Turing Test (October 16 – November 15)

Rayman 3 HD (October 1 – 15)

Medal of Honor: Airborne (October 16 – 31)

Gone Home: This first-person walking simulator puts players in the role of Katie as she returns to her abandoned home to find out what happened there. People might hear the words “walking simulator” and be turned off but that shouldn’t be the case here. You progress through the game by finding journal entries and interacting with various objects in the house. The game is spooky feeling but you shouldn’t jump out of your seat because of it.

The Turing Test: This is another first-person title but this one is more focused on puzzles. The Turing Test puts players in the shoes of Ava Turing, a worker at a research station located on Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons. This can end up being another creepy title as a strong sense of isolationism can be felt here. Nobody likes being alone on another planet.

Rayman 3 HD: Ah, Rayman. This title was released all the way back in 2003 for the original Xbox (and the other consoles, too) and it wasn’t bad. This isn’t just a straight port from 2003 but instead it’s the 2011 HD remaster that we’re getting here. We still get the content from that game but now have achievement support and leaderboards. This actually was the last Rayman title for a while before the series revitalized itself with Rayman Origins.

Medal of Honor: Airborne: This long-running but now dormant (dead?) first-person shooter franchise is the final game for October’s Games with Gold. This 2007 title is certainly no Allied Assault but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth playing. This iteration is actually pretty cool because it tries something new. Instead of starting at a fixed point during a mission, you’re able to parachute and drop in where you please. It was a cool attempt to help recapture the soul of this franchise.

Rayman 3 HD and Medal of Honor: Airborne are available on Xbox 360 and are part of Xbox One’s backwards compatability program.

Oxenfree will remain free until October 15 as part of September’s Games With Gold lineup. You still have time to grab Forza Motorsport 5 and Battlefield 3 if you’re reading this before October 1.