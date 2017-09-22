Gold Ambush with Kevin Hart: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Gold Ambush with Kevin Hart.

1. Plan Out Your Route

• Before starting any Raid, you’ll get a bird’s eye view of your path. Take your time to look this over to plot out your path and make mental notes of the hazards you will encounter. Also, the more perilous routes usually have more loot, so definitely weigh the risk vs. the reward.

2. Understand the Hazards

• Familiarize yourself with the different types of hazards in the game. Jumping over barrels and anvils is easy, but there are a few that will require more planning. For example, in the screenshot above, these tricky obstacles move up and down and you will have to consider their movement patterns by the time you reach them in order to decide whether to jump or slide underneath.

3. Power-Ups are Your Friend

• Activating power-ups are activated by double tapping anywhere on your screen. If you find yourself in a tight spot, or you made note of a particularly dangerous area congested with obstacles, power-ups can help you get through more easily. Kevin Hart’s power-up rolls him into a ball of flames and this keeps him invulnerable for a few precious moments.

4. Power-Up Cooldowns and Indicators

• After using a power-up, there will be a 10-second cooldown before it’s ready for use again. However, instead of focusing on the countdown, the character will have an indicator to highlight the power-ups readiness. Knowing this will keep your eyes on your character, providing you more time to focus on split second bobs and weaves.

5. Double Your Fun

• After a successful Raid, you will be given the option to double your rewards in exchange for watching an ad. This is extra helpful if you’re on a particularly good run where you’ve collected a ton of loot. Pick and choose your spots wisely, as you can only do this once every five minutes.