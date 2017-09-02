NCAA Football Video Game: Is EA Sports College Football Coming Back to PS4?

Are they teasing a NCAA football game for PS4?!? ARE THEY?!? I'M FREAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/nmUYGd0gQL — Pierre (@Pizizzle) September 2, 2017

The internet is abuzz over a newly released ad from PlayStation called “Greatness Awaits.” The only problem is fans may be jumping to conclusions over something that is not coming to fruition.

EA Sports stopped making the NCAA football series after NCAA 14. After legal complications over college players being compensated for the use of their likeness, EA decided to end the game rather than risk further lawsuits.

The new PlayStation ad features Urban Meyer, who happens to be wearing an Ohio State jacket, and Jim Harbaugh. The trailer also features former college football stars like Deshaun Watson, Derrick Henry and Joey Bosa.

All indications are the ad is nothing more than a promotion for the PS4 console itself. This is sure to anger fans who are desperate for a new NCAA game.

There was excitement from college football fans after the Madden 18 Longshot trailer showed college football teams. While the new mode is great, it does little to replace the old NCAA franchise. Aside from a few flashbacks with Devin Wade playing at Texas, there are no opportunities to choose to play for different college football programs.

Kameron and Alex Lewis have started Imackulate Vision Gaming (IVG) with the goal of creating a new NCAA franchise. The company is raising funding to make the game, but it will include generic teams at first. The founders told Fox Sports they have not ruled out using licensed college programs in the future.