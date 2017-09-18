Kingsman: The Golden Circle Game: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for the Kingsman: The Golden Circle Game.

1. So What’s This Game All About?

• Kingsman: The Golden Circle Game is a non-traditional Match-3. You can move puzzle pieces anywhere, and the puzzle pieces you move through will be pushed back. Try moving the pieces around without lifting your finger and see how many pieces you can match. The more matches you’ll make, the more damage you’ll do to your enemies.

2. Character Ranks

• Each Character starts at Rank D. Characters can be promoted up to S. [Rank D < C < B < A < S] To do this, you’ll need to level the Character up to 30 (this is the max level for every rank) and promote the Character using their Character Cards. Character Cards can be acquired in Story Mode as random drops.

3. Character Skills

• Each Character comes with a unique Active Skill. Match the right color to power up and activate these skills.

4. Character Outfits

• Character Outfits add Active Skill options to the Character as well as a small passive boost to stats. You can acquire Outfit Cards from Story Mode (Hard). This challenging mode is unlocked when you complete all of the Normal Stages for a Chapter.

5. Special Outfits & Assorted Gear

• In addition to the special Outfits, you’ll have basic gear that can be reinforced to improve your base stats. Remember that your gear level can’t exceed your Character level.