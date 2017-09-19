Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Review: Infinite Possibilities

Game: Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Consoles: Xbox One (reviewed), PS4, PC

Publisher: Capcom

Developer: Capcom

Much has been said about the latest crossover brawler created by the fighting game guru’s at Capcom. Just take a trip into the comments section for any update regarding Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and you’ll see a mix of positive and negative comments towards its most important features. After months of roster speculation and heated conversations about how this fighter plays/looks, MVCI has finally touched down and is ready for public consumption. While a lot of the pre-launch complaints thrown at this fan fiction inspired fighter still apply, MVCI’s deep gameplay systems do enough to keep it enthralling and lessen the impact of its faults.

Capcom knows how much it disappointed its fanbase with the launch of Street Fighter V . The lack of any meaningful single-player modes caused a lot of casual players to ditch it for something more worthwhile. MVCI comes right out of the gate with the usual content that keeps 1st-timers and hardcore fighting game players busy for a while. The Arcade Mode ladder presents your usual playthrough of multiple CPU-controlled teams, plus the extra bonus of unlocking bonus costumes upon completion are a nice touch.

Then there’s the meaty Story Mode, which is something that’s sorely been lacking throughout the entire franchise. Getting an actual backstory on the reasons why both universes have merged together is done through a 2-hour long cinematic experience. It’s quite solid thanks to the more comedic commentary provided by characters such as Rocket Raccoon and Iron Man. There’s a few hype moments littered throughout the story, plus there’s fun battles with different win conditions that help push your journey along. It took forever to finally get a devoted story in a Marvel vs. Capcom game. Thankfully, it’s a pretty fun undertaking.

So the 3v3 format has been ditched in favor of the original 2v2 playstyle. For any of you doubters out there that lament this development, stop worrying. MVCI’s new focus on constant tags and Infinity Stones turns it into the deepest entry in the series. Pulling off double digit long combos feels way more satisfying and looks all the more glorious thanks to creating your own assists. Easy Auto Combo’s and instant Super Move activation’s through 2-button presses may make hardcore players scoff. But the incredible creativity offered by every character combination and open-ended Infinity Stone mechanics make MVCI a top of the line fighter. The Infinity Stones actually feel more substantial than a 3rd-partner due to their associated abilities and potential to cause crazy comebacks. Activating the Soul Stone for a 2-on-1 skirmish is just one of the many awesome instances brought on by the Infinity Stones.

Visually, MVCI is a letdown. The decision to go from MVC3’s cel-shaded comic book art style to the strictly 3D-based character models of MVCI is strange. While some obvious alterations have been made to the pre-launch faces of some previously busted characters, a lot of other elements of the UI and other fighters still look off. The game itself doesn’t look outright atrocious; it just doesn’t measure up to the high standards set by past entries in the series.

The initial roster is another aspect of MVCI that’s pretty disheartening. The new characters thrown into the fray are fun to master. But the fact that there’s not enough of those fresh characters is a sore spot. Too many recycled roster choices from the last game make MVCI feel like more of an MVC3 update instead of a full-fledged sequel. Future DLC will remedy this issue. At the moment though, MVCI’s launch roster leaves a lot to be desired.

Bottom Line

Capcom knows how to craft a quality fighter. That’s exactly what they did here with Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. The seamless tag-in’s, newest roster additions and presence of the Infinity Stones do a fine job of making this fighter incredibly deep and rewarding. The more solo-minded adopters of this fighter will have much to enjoy thanks to the presence of Story and Arcade modes. The visuals don’t look all that great, plus the weak launch roster sticks out like a sore thumb. MVCI will undoubtably improve over time, of course. Currently, it’s a pretty good fighter that offers the high replay value games of its ilk are celebrated for.

Score: 8.5/10

Pros:

The seamless tag-in’s and return of the Infinity Stones maximizes gameplay potential

The Story Mode is a decent diversion that has cool moments strewn throughout

Some of the visuals have been improved since the game was first revealed

Cons: