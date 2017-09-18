Metroid: Samus Returns: How to Beat the Alpha Metroid

Metroid: Samus Returns represents a return to the core Metroid gameplay that has been missing for several years now. First announced at E3 2017, Metroid: Samus Returns is a complete remake of Metroid 2, built from the ground up for the Nintendo 3DS. For those interested in the return of Samus to the first-person shooter landscape, you might be more interested in Metroid Prime 4 coming for the Nintendo Switch.

In true 2D Metroid fashion, Metroid: Samus Returns drops you on a planet in your ship and gives you pretty much no direction on where to go. After some trial and error, you’ll come across the right path and pretty soon, you’ll end up in your first boss fight with a Metroid. Metroids are those squishy, floating blue things, there’s actually a pretty nice looking amiibo of one.

If you’re playing your cards right, you should be at the first Metroid encounter fairly quick into your playthrough. Pretty much the only thing you’ll have at your disposal here are your missiles, morph ball and melee counter. Remember when we said you’ll be using your melee counter in this game a lot?

Make sure to save at the save point just before entering this battle because there’s no sense having to repeat a large chunk of the game you’ve already done, is there? Once you do this, drop and down and blow open a path at the bottom of the wall and face your destiny with the Metroid in the next room.

This fight is pretty easy, as it should be since it is just the first encounter. The game prompts you to use your melee counter and that is just what you should be doing. The Metroid’s attack pattern is pretty straight forward. It will either strafe back and forth in the air dropping bombs in threes which you can either shoot at or dodge. The other thing it will do is dive bomb at you, which is when you should use your melee counter. If timed correctly, the Metroid will be stunned and then you should unleash on it with your missile attack. After a barrage or two, the Metroid will go down and then another path will be opened. This will lead you to the Charge Beam, so make sure you don’t miss that.

This won’t be the only one of these Metroids you encounter so keep these tips in mind.