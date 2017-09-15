NBA 2K18: How to Work on Badges

Visual Concepts/2K Sports

One of the first things you do when you first load up NBA 2K18 is create a playable avatar. Make sure you choose wisely because this character will become your identity in this game. You could either choose to make a version of yourself or create a whole new character altogether. Whatever the case may be, just make a character you like.

Once you finish your character, fire up the MyCareer mode to get started on your character’s journey. You’ll have to play a couple of quick games and go through some cutscenes before you get to the meat of the game which is the new Neighborhood mode. This new mode allows you to interact with other players in real time as you get to run around a hub world populated with other players. It’s a cool touch to see all these other players roaming around doing the same thing you are.

When you first enter the Neighborhood, not only will practically every character look just like you, you’ll also have a pretty low 60 overall, assuming you have the standard edition of the game. A lot of the content is locked behind having a higher overall, such as purchasing shoes, so the first thing you’ll want to do is raise that overall up. Of course, you can always opt to do some exploring first because there is a lot to see in this new open world area.

To begin working on Badges and raising your overall, just turn around and head back into your team’s practice facility. There you’ll be able to choose the badges your character has and work on them. If you succeed in the challenge it gives you, it shows your progress on your badge as well as how far away you are from increasing your player’s overall. The game advertises the Road to 99 so you’ll have a lot of grinding to do if you want to ever see that 99 next your name instead of the 60.

You can also play games in your season which gives you a much bigger boost to your overall. Receiving good teammate grades and putting up good stats obviously rewards you more than putting up a dud out there. Basically, just start doing basketball related things and your badges and overall will receive a boost.

NBA 2K18 is out now for those who pre-ordered. If you didn’t pre-order a copy, you can look forward to the official release this Tuesday, September 19.